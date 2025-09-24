Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

