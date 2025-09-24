Wealth Effects LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

