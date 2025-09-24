EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

