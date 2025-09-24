TD Private Client Wealth LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

