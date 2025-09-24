Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,180 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $5,362,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HRL opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

