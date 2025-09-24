Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,560 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

