QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Patricia Grech Sells 201 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QCOM opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

