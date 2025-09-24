McCarthy & Cox Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

McCarthy & Cox trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

