Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $32,763,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 472,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,842.45. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $186,739,837. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

