EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 100,720 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,720 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

