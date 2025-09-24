Legacy Solutions LLC Takes Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after buying an additional 4,128,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

