Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $381,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

