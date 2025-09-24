Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 2,469 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 6.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $56,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

