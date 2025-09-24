Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after buying an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,737,000 after buying an additional 613,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.05. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

