Sara Bay Financial Acquires 1,782 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

