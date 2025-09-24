Mather Group LLC. Sells 63,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,484 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $86,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

