Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 862 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.72. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

