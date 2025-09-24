Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Boosted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $482,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.