8,858 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Bought by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 525,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.