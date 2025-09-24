Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $280.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.76. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

