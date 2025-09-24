Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.

FITBO opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

