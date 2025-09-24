Alhambra Investment Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Alhambra Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average is $182.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,375. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,161. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

