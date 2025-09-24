Alhambra Investment Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150,438 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $570,233,000 after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $539,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,848.40. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $863,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,036.47. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,960 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

