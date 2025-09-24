Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5281 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is a 1.0% increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $26.25.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
