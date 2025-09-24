Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 10,006 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

