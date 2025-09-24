Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.