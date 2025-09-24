RVW Wealth LLC Has $24.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

