Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

