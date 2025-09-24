Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The RV manufacturer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.20. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the RV manufacturer to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 848 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

