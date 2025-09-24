iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

