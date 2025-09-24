Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $2.63 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

