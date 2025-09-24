Traction Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.