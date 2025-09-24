Traction Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDW opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
