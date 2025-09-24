RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $607,621,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $485.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

