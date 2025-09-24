tru Independence LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC $UL

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

