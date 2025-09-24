Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $666.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55. The stock has a market cap of $671.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.