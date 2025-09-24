Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
