Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) to Buy

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 75.83% from the company’s previous close.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.05. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

In related news, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $688,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,781,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,483,061.86. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 756,918 shares of company stock valued at $12,573,293 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

