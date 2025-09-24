Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.

Spin Master Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$20.30 and a 12-month high of C$35.44.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).

