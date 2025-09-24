James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 573.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 58,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.