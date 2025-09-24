Bank of America Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,614,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in CSX by 6.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,447,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 127.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 645,693 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

