Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 269.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

