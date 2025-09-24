ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1805 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a 5.8% increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of BIB opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 4,481.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Stories

