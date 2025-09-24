On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Down 14% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($3.00). Approximately 21,062,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,351% from the average daily volume of 859,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.48).
On the Beach Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £344.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,391.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than On the Beach Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AutoZone Pulls Into a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Rocket Lab’s Bullish Case Remains Intact Despite Recent Offering
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.