Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.93 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 2129159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish purchased 3,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,240. This represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacki Sue Kelley bought 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $45,991.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,745.50. This represents a 7.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 1,388.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

