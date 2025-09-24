On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading Down 14% – Should You Sell?

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($3.00). 21,062,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,351% from the average session volume of 859,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.48).

On the Beach Group Trading Down 14.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.85. The company has a market capitalization of £344.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,391.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

