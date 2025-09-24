Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 734211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diginex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

