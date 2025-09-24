Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.73 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 85708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 351.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.