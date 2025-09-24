Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.76 and last traded at $146.36, with a volume of 47110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.43.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $608.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 405.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 8,942.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

