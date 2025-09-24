ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2427 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

