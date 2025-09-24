Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $151.69 and last traded at $151.10, with a volume of 3452842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

